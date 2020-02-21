LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.87% of LPL Financial worth $65,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,063,000 after acquiring an additional 120,006 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 426,793 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,507,000 after purchasing an additional 255,835 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 91,447 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 422,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 103,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $98.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.93. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $67.11 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 price target on LPL Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.52.

In related news, Director Tracy Calder sold 13,181 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total value of $1,207,379.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,825.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,264 shares of company stock worth $9,101,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

