Magna International (TSE:MG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.62

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.62 and traded as high as $70.99. Magna International shares last traded at $68.23, with a volume of 1,217,111 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion and a PE ratio of 12.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 114,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.26, for a total value of C$8,531,899.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,057,643.75. Also, Director Donald James Walker sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.91, for a total value of C$1,093,906.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,229,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,888,476.41. Insiders have sold a total of 144,000 shares of company stock worth $10,681,146 in the last quarter.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

