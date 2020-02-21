Maincoin (MNC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,489.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Sistemkoin. Maincoin has a total market cap of $689,420.00 and $4,489.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00492374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $625.63 or 0.06475519 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00069083 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027720 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005130 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010302 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,610,698 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Livecoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

