Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks cut Mantech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mantech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mantech International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.67.

MANT traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.14. 565,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mantech International has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $93.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mantech International will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Mantech International by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Mantech International by 417.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

