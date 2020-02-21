Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Releases Earnings Results

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $237.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.45 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of MMI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.12. The stock had a trading volume of 135,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,985. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. Marcus & Millichap has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $153,718.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,792 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,378.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

