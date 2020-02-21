Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Marcus had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $206.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.71 million.

NYSE MCS traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 945,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marcus has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30.

Get Marcus alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Marcus’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.