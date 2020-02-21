Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.25

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $1.19. Marrone Bio Innovations shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 147,338 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Monday, January 6th.

The company has a market cap of $164.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBII. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,657,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 124,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 124,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 40,939 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 529,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 24,772 shares during the period. 36.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

