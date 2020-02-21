Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.25

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $1.19. Marrone Bio Innovations shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 147,338 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Monday, January 6th.
The company has a market cap of $164.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.
About Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.
Featured Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.