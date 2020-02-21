Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 59,900.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $922,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,740.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 230,576 shares of company stock valued at $10,988,790 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.67. Masco Corp has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.