Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1035 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Masimo also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.56-3.56 EPS.

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,519. Masimo has a one year low of $118.93 and a one year high of $186.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.20.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from to in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.36.

In related news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $1,319,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $3,764,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,378 shares of company stock worth $9,435,640 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

