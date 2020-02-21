Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.56-3.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.035-1.035 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Masimo also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.56 EPS.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.37. The company had a trading volume of 373,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,519. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.99 and a 200 day moving average of $156.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. Masimo has a 1-year low of $118.93 and a 1-year high of $186.91.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from to in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Masimo from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Masimo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.36.

In other Masimo news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total value of $79,645.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,139.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 7,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $1,093,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,008,056.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,378 shares of company stock worth $9,435,640 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.