Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.56-3.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.035-1.035 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Masimo also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.56 EPS.
Shares of MASI stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.37. The company had a trading volume of 373,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,519. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.99 and a 200 day moving average of $156.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. Masimo has a 1-year low of $118.93 and a 1-year high of $186.91.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Masimo news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total value of $79,645.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,139.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 7,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $1,093,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,008,056.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,378 shares of company stock worth $9,435,640 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
