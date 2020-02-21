Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on DOOR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Masonite International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura raised their price objective on Masonite International from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.09.

Masonite International stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.63. 267,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,035. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.10. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $531.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 868.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 307,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,240,000 after purchasing an additional 276,185 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Masonite International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,071,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,578,000 after buying an additional 150,724 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Masonite International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,046,000 after buying an additional 147,464 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Masonite International by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,173,000 after buying an additional 139,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,888,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

