Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI) to Issue $0.60 Monthly Dividend

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of Maxus Realty Trust stock opened at $138.75 on Friday. Maxus Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.09.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Maxus Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust REIT, makes equity investments in real estate properties in the United States. The company primarily invests in multifamily housing properties. As of June 30, 2005, it operated eight apartment communities. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90 taxable income to its shareholders.

