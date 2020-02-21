McColl’s Retail Group’s (MCLS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.66) price objective on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

LON:MCLS opened at GBX 44.70 ($0.59) on Monday. McColl’s Retail Group has a 1-year low of GBX 37 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 million and a PE ratio of 7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

McColl’s Retail Group Company Profile

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

