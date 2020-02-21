MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $905.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 40.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. MEDNAX updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.55-0.63 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.55 to $0.63 EPS.

NYSE:MD traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. 606,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,362. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52.

MD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.58.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

