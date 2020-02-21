Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.59. 981,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,637,823. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.85. The company has a market cap of $152.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.28.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

