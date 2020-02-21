Memetic / PepeCoin Trading Down 47.8% Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and Cryptopia. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $361,022.00 and $126,800.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 47.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.01091580 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024401 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003455 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000727 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

