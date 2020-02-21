Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.0% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $208.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

