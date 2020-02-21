MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Stock Price Up 6.5%

MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:MCHVY)’s stock price rose 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.46, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93.

MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCHVY)

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company engages in the development and operation of casino games of chance and other casino games, and the related hotel and resort facilities; and the development of integrated resorts in Macau.

