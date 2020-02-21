MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.37

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.37 and last traded at $34.05, with a volume of 147387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.45.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.16 million. Equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

