Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 300 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $52,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,026,123.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 19,700 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.40, for a total transaction of $3,435,680.00.
- On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.54, for a total transaction of $3,210,800.00.
- On Thursday, January 9th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,800.00.
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,306 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $300,195.08.
- On Thursday, December 26th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $1,341,900.00.
- On Thursday, December 12th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $1,259,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $178.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.99 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Mongodb Inc has a 1 year low of $95.30 and a 1 year high of $184.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mongodb by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,430 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Mongodb by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Mongodb by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Mongodb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Mongodb by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.
About Mongodb
MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
See Also: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.