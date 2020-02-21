Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 300 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $52,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,026,123.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 19,700 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.40, for a total transaction of $3,435,680.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.54, for a total transaction of $3,210,800.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,800.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,306 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $300,195.08.

On Thursday, December 26th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $1,341,900.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $1,259,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $178.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.99 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Mongodb Inc has a 1 year low of $95.30 and a 1 year high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mongodb by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,430 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Mongodb by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Mongodb by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Mongodb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Mongodb by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

