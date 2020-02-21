Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Trimmed by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,082 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.3% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after buying an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,512,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,179 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $256,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.98. 12,161,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,190,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $106.87 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,402.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.14.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

