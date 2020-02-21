Mindexcoin Achieves Market Cap of $347,825.00 (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. During the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Mindexcoin has a market capitalization of $347,825.00 and $2,996.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mindexcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mindexcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.28 or 0.03005924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00230100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00145881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Mindexcoin Profile

Mindexcoin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mindexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mindexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.