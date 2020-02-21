Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.36). Minerva Neurosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Minerva Neurosciences.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

In related news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $41,364.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,519 shares of company stock valued at $88,885. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NERV stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 187,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.51. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $9.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

