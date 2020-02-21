Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.36). Minerva Neurosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Minerva Neurosciences.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NERV stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 187,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.51. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $9.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.
