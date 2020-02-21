Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,094 Shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in LendingClub by 165.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 461,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 287,353 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,981,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in LendingClub by 1,312.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 164,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 152,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE LC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 4.20. LendingClub Corp has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.51.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LendingClub Corp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

