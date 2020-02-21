Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,809 EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EVO Payments by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,117,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after acquiring an additional 262,966 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $817,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVOP stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.52. EVO Payments Inc has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $31.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.13.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.41.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $110,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $496,480 over the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

