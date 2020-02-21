Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 846 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 39,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,816. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.38. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $369.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 23.77%. Analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.