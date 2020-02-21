Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $54.19. 252,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,542. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 3.25. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s revenue was up 76900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. TheStreet upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.