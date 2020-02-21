Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $140,000 Stake in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPG stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.80. 1,329,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,876,189. Washington Prime Group Inc has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $522.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

