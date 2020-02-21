Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 28,225 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDIT stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 214,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,573. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91. Editas Medicine Inc has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.65.

In related news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $147,270.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

