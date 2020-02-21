Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,814 Shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aegion were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEGN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Aegion by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegion during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Aegion by 280.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegion during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Aegion by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEGN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. 441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $704.40 million, a PE ratio of -78.55 and a beta of 2.11. Aegion Corp has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEGN shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Aegion in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Aegion Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.