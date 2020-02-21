Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) SVP Christopher Lyon Sells 585 Shares

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) SVP Christopher Lyon sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $19,322.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,197.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MODN stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.27. Model N Inc has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Model N Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Model N by 52.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Model N in the third quarter worth $789,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Model N in the third quarter worth $344,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Model N during the third quarter valued at $3,909,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Model N during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.