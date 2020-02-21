Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 18.20 ($0.24), Digital Look Earnings reports.
MONY stock traded down GBX 17.60 ($0.23) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 350.10 ($4.61). 1,462,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 308.40 ($4.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 330.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 347.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.63%.
Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.
