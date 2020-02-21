Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 18.20 ($0.24), Digital Look Earnings reports.

MONY stock traded down GBX 17.60 ($0.23) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 350.10 ($4.61). 1,462,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 308.40 ($4.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 330.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 347.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.46) price target (down previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 365 ($4.80) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.46) target price (down from GBX 430 ($5.66)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 360.63 ($4.74).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

