Monkey Project (MONK) Market Cap Achieves $207,261.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $207,261.00 and approximately $75.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,274,748 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

