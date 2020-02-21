Monolith Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Monolith has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $52,829.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002332 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00481181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $633.25 or 0.06548925 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00069030 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027722 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005127 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010299 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Monolith's official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith's official website is monolith.xyz

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

