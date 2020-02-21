Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Monro worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,119,000 after purchasing an additional 189,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 566,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 479,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,502,000 after purchasing an additional 122,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monro by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,401,000 after purchasing an additional 136,626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MNRO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,172. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Monro Inc has a one year low of $59.47 and a one year high of $89.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.81.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.04 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNRO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

