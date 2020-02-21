Monster Beverage (MNST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Monster Beverage to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.
Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.74. The stock had a trading volume of 20,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,005. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22.
In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.
Monster Beverage Company Profile
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.
Read More: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.