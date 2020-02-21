Mount Gibson Iron (ASX:MGX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.83

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.81. Mount Gibson Iron shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 1,732,763 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.93 million and a PE ratio of 6.71.

About Mount Gibson Iron (ASX:MGX)

Mount Gibson Iron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, crushing, transportation, and sale of hematite iron ore deposits in Australia. The company primarily operates the Koolan Island mine located in the Kimberley coast of Western Australia; and the Extension Hill/Iron Hill mine located in the Mount Gibson range in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

