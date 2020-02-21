Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $393,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $320,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 12,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $142,424.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,986 shares of company stock worth $981,687 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 594.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

