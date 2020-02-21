Myokardia (MYOK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Myokardia to post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the quarter.

MYOK stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,277. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66. Myokardia has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $78.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Myokardia from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Myokardia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.82.

In other news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $359,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,464 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,383,689.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,828 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,362 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

