National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.95. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$68.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$53.23 and a one year high of C$86.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion and a PE ratio of 34.25.

In other news, Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total value of C$58,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,563,833. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.97, for a total transaction of C$3,474,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,690 shares in the company, valued at C$12,452,779.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,050 shares of company stock worth $6,308,481.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

