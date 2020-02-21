Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Insider Sells $106,698.90 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 4,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $106,698.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,081.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,620. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $42.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 101,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 227,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKTR. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

