Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -1.00

News stories about Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nestle earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.
These are some of the news stories that may have effected Nestle’s score:
- BRIEF-Nestle Europe Head Still Expects Slightly Negative To Flat Pricing In Europe (cn.reuters.com)
- CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Nestle boss Schneider eyes more deals to bolster growth ambitions (cn.reuters.com)
- NSE market indices dips 0.65%, amid Nestle N112 loss (vanguardngr.com)
- India the crown jewel in Unilever, Nestle empires: MNCs mint money in India, never mind the slowdown (in.finance.yahoo.com)
- Nestle Ghana reward business partners (ghananewsagency.org)
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Thursday.
Nestle Company Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
