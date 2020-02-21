Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -1.00

News stories about Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nestle earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Thursday.

Nestle stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.10. 3,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,033. Nestle has a twelve month low of $89.88 and a twelve month high of $114.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.82.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

