NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $341.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $347.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase stock opened at $349.83 on Friday. NetEase has a 12 month low of $209.01 and a 12 month high of $361.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.84.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

