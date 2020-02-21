Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

