Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report $223.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.00 million and the highest is $243.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $138.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.54.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $103.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.11 and a 200-day moving average of $102.80. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $292,441.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,030 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $209,800.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,198.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,948 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 54,477.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.