Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Neutral Dollar has a total market capitalization of $79,893.00 and approximately $11,979.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Neutral Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00049059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00491928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.59 or 0.06577552 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00069420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027868 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005119 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Profile

Neutral Dollar is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject . The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com . Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

