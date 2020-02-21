New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,154 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.50% of Visteon worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 107.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 14.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth about $220,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

NYSE VC traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.92. 160,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,676. Visteon Corp has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.13 and its 200-day moving average is $82.85.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $106.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.54.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.