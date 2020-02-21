New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.39 Million Stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.36% of Power Integrations worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,956 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $283,736.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $182,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,384.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,907 shares of company stock worth $16,962,847. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.87. 24,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,985. Power Integrations Inc has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $111.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

