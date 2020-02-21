New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.10 Million Stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Beigene worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGNE. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Beigene during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Beigene by 24.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beigene during the third quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Beigene during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beigene by 1,386.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beigene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.53.

BGNE stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.79. The stock had a trading volume of 43,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,307. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Beigene Ltd has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $210.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.43.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,411,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $49,784,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,259 shares of company stock worth $10,503,786. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

