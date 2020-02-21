New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178,271 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Brixmor Property Group worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 50,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 35.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 22,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,888,000 after acquiring an additional 99,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 180,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 350,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $440,175. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

